A cougar walks across the street as a Mountie attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. (Handout/RCMP via The Canadian Press)

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

