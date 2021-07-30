The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Copyright collective can’t force tariffs on university, Supreme Court rules

The Federal Court of Canada allowed Access Copyright’s action to enforce the interim tariff

The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom.

In its unanimous decision today, the high court says the law does not empower the Access Copyright collective to enforce royalty payments set out in a tariff approved by a federal board if a user chooses not to be bound by a licence.

The Supreme Court heard the case in response to appeals on distinct aspects from both York and Access Copyright, which administers reproduction rights for published works, collects royalties and distributes them to copyright holders.

After licence renewal negotiations between York and Access Copyright hit a stalemate, the university briefly complied with an interim tariff approved by a federal board but then opted out, introducing its own “fair dealing” guidelines.

Under the guidelines, York faculty and staff paid no licence fees for a significant amount of material.

The Federal Court of Canada allowed Access Copyright’s action to enforce the interim tariff, but York successfully contested the point in the Federal Court of Appeal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
‘It is hard. It is fun’: 55-year-old Castlegar woman becomes firefighter
Next story
Freeland says Liberals will extend aid programs to October because of uneven rebound

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Community Foundation donated more than $40, 000 to several city organizations from the legacy fund started in 2011. (Photo: submitted)
More than $41,000 donated in funding bonanza

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

James Warburton with his business partner and wife Corrine Warburton are the new owners of the Highliner Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert, purchased from the Aquilini Investment Group, in July 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Highliner Hotel back in local hands from Aquilini sale

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.