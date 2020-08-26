Cops for Cancer set to roll through northern B.C.

This year’s ride will have three routes converging on Prince George, Sept. 18

For the first time ever, Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North will cover three routes in northern B.C.

The relay-style ride will roll from Prince Rupert to Prince George, Fort St. John to Prince George and Williams Lake to Prince George. Cyclists will pass through communities on their routes, converging on Prince George Sept. 18, where the team will ride by local schools and tour the city.

“We are thrilled and so thankful that our volunteer committee created a tour that has adapted to the changes we have seen in 2020 and is still set to roll September 14th to 18th,” said Aimee Cassie, supporter engagement manager for the Canadian Cancer Society, in a media release.

“This new model has team members riding from their home community to the following community, with a few riding multiple legs. We are actually covering all of our past routes, expanding the reach of the Cops for Cancer program, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.”

Camp Goodtimes is a medically-supervised summer camp for young people and their families affected by cancer.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2020 team is made up of 37 emergency services personnel and community riders. The initiative started in 1997, focusing on raising funds to fight childhood cancer. According to Cops for Cancer, the ride has raised over $46 million over more than two decades.

READ MORE: Mounties raise more than $2 million for fight against childhood cancer

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane

Just Posted

PRPA denied temporary use permit by P.R. City Council

Prince Rupert Port Authority has plans to develop an overflow shipping container storage facility

North Coast Community Services mission is to strengthen families

North Coast Community Services offers programs to assist Prince Rupert families with vital services

P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre swimming pool to be re-opened

Registration will be necessary for Prince Rupert swimmers to take the plunge

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

Cops for Cancer set to roll through northern B.C.

This year’s ride will have three routes converging on Prince George, Sept. 18

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Tahltan Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Most Read