Cops for Cancer ride wraps up in Prince Rupert with $150,000 raised

The Tour de North completed its 26th annual ride visiting communities across the Northwest

The Tour de North made its final stop in Prince Rupert after a week of cycling to raise $150,000 for childhood cancer research on Sept. 21.

Cops for Cancer, which partners first responders with the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) rolled through towns across the North, completing 850 kilometres in the 26th annual event.

Starting in Prince George, the cyclists made their way through northern communities and schools to fundraise with the impressive feat of endurance.

For Cops for Cancer volunteer medic John Togyi, the ride hits close to home.

“I have a son who had cancer, who’s fought it,” he said. “The cyclists are doing this to help other kids like him.”

Fundraising from the extremely strenuous ride is crucial to keeping cancer research well-funded for the CCS, according to Cops for Cancer national senior manager Ninon Daubigeon.

“None of the work we do would be possible without the Cops for Cancer program,” she said. “We are extremely grateful to our first responder partners across the province, and for the contributions of our generous sponsors and donors.”

Four Cops for Cancer rides operate each year across B.C., according to the CCS. Across the nation, $50 million has been raised by the events since its conception in 1997.

 

