Prince Rupert Landfill Site is ready to hire the right construction crew for its expansion. (File photo)

The City of Prince Rupert is looking to hire a crew to expand the landfill.

On June 4, the city posted a call out to contractors on BC Bids. The outlined work includes preparing the site, excavation as well as the installation and commissioning of pumps, trenches and cables.

The contract requires the expansion to be completed by Nov. 2, 2018. In the meantime, the ban on large garbage is expected to remain in place until the expansion has been assessed. The next landfill cell, which the city’s Five-Year Financial Plan estimates will cost $10 million, is expected to open in 2021.

In addition to the cost of the new landfill cell, chief financial officer Corinne Bomben said at the May 14 council meeting that the cost of the landfill closure was half a million dollars, which the city still needs to pay.

Contractors can submit their tender until June 18. A mandatory site visit is scheduled for June 6.

A map of the 2018 landfill work required in Prince Rupert. (City of Prince Rupert)

Contractors wanted for Prince Rupert landfill expansion

