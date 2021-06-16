FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Contaminants in some generic medications used to treat heart disease, diabetes and other common conditions could damage DNA, affect basic cell functions and increase the risk of cancer, suggests a study from the University of British Columbia.

Corey Nislow, a professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, said the findings from his lab on nitrosamines, impurities that are considered probable carcinogens, suggest overseas facilities that manufacture cheaper generic drugs in high volumes require strict regulation and enforcement to ensure they’re complying with standards.

Health Canada was among regulators in several countries that announced recalls in 2018 on medications containing the active ingredient Valsartan, which was found to contain a nitrosamine impurity before at least six other associated toxins were later detected in some other drugs made by different manufacturers.

Valsartan, sold under several trade names, is used to treat heart failure and high blood pressure.

While Health Canada said there is no immediate health risk associated with the use of medications containing low levels of a nitrosamine impurity, Nislow said an estimated 50 million prescriptions were written for so-called sartans in Canada alone since nitrosamines were detected in many types of generics in 2012.

It’s not known if patients who took the drug for six years before the recalls could experience long-term effects, he said.

In order to better understand the impact of nitrosamines, researchers at Nislow’s lab studied them in yeast, which shares about half of its genes with humans, making it a good substitute for human cells in experiments that could later lead to studies in people.

Researchers started with 4,800 strains of yeast and added high doses of nitrosamines to the entire batch. Then they deleted each gene, one at a time, to try and determine how the toxin would affect its growth.

The strains that were missing genes that repair DNA and the machinery that makes cell proteins grew five to 50 times slower, Nislow said.

A study outlining the results was published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

“The one single take-home message is that people have been taking medicines with this contaminant for a long time and we don’t know the long-term consequences,” he said. “Now that we can follow up on those genes and figure out exactly why they’re needed, we could get clues as to how we can help people who have been taking those contaminants for six years without knowing it.”

Damage to DNA can cause mutations that could be inherited and if they’re unrepaired by the body, could lead to cancer, Nislow said.

Health Canada said it is collaborating with six other international regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and Japan’s Ministry of Health to better understand the global issue of nitrosamines.

The agency said it sent a letter last December to drug manufacturers to conduct detailed evaluations of their manufacturing procedures for the potential presence of nitrosamines.

It said patients should talk to their health provider before stopping a prescribed medication and that not treating a condition may pose a greater risk than the potential exposure to a nitrosamine impurity.

Most of the inspections of facilities that make so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients are based on a self-reporting system, potentially putting consumers at risk, Nislow said.

“This particular case, with this particular contaminant, we think arose when they changed their manufacturing process to a cheaper process and no one was informed. And because no one was looking for this contaminant, it went unreported and undetected for nearly a decade.”

Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are among regulators that have been testing drugs that are shipped from overseas.

However, he said that’s not good enough.

“In order to effect a long-lasting change, they should be testing at the point of manufacture, which is overseas.”

Many of the drugs are made in China and India, where costs are lower, Nislow said.

“But I wonder if this is an elaborate game of Whack-A-Mole, where we’re chasing after the last quality control failure.

“If we want our drug prices low and we’re willing to source our materials from overseas and we want them to be safe, we have to go back to 20 years ago when the enforcement mechanisms were more consequential.”

Ultimately, consumers may need to demand better quality control for generic drugs, Nislow said.

—Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

RELATED: Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics

DrugsHealth

Previous story
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules
Next story
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

Just Posted

Unionized longshore and port workers gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group protests the docking and unloading of the JPO Volans, a ship with Israeli designed technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert Solidarity Group pickets at port in protest

Demonstrations against the container ship JPO Volans lead into the second day to dissuade docking

BC Ferries has announced the welcoming back onboard of recreational travellers on June 15 after the provincial travel restrictions were lifted. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries welcomes back recreational passengers

The ferries corp will relax mask-wearing in outdoor spaces

Nic Pirillo received $1,000 Youth WORK Apprenticeship Award presented to him by Erik Brooke and Catlin Chandler of Broadwater Industries, in front of the boat Pirillo built in his free time using newly acquired skills. (Photo: supplied)
Learning and earning with apprenticeship

Nic Pirillo graduated in 2020 and was awarded the Youth WORK Trades award

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control epidemiology mapping from May 30 to June 5, there was an increase of one case in the Prince Rupert area after a three-week stability of no new cases. (Image: supplied BC CDC)
Prince Rupert second dose vaccination clinic to run from June 14 to July 9

Volunteers needed for P.R. immunization clinic, recipients must register and cases back up to one

Capt. Portugal was getting into the festive spirit out working for the City of Prince Rupert and celebrating Seafest 2021, on June 12. During regular business hours Capt. Portugal is known as David Costa. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Searching out fun in the sun for Seafest 44

Families and friends can participate in weekend COVID-19 friendly activities

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Most Read