Metlakatla Wilderness Trail, 2012. (Metlakatla)

Construction underway for the long-closed Metlakatla Wilderness Trail

The trail has been closed since 2016

Metlakatla Wildnerness Trail will be undergoing a two month construction project beginning July 23.

The trail closed in 2016 after a severe windstorm in April 2015 caused damage and safety concerns, and remained closed for the 2019 season.

READ MORE: The long-awaited Metlakatla Wilderness Trail has its official opening ceremony

Helicopters will be used to fly in materials needed for the construction site on July 23, Metlakatla First Nation stated.

This year, Metlakatla First Nations applied to the Northern Development Initiative Trust program in the amount of $79,094 to redevelop the Metlakatla wilderness trail.

The trail, which was offically opened in June 2012, is about 10 kilometers and runs through the forest up the west coast of the Tsimshian Peninsula and features two lookout towers connected together by a suspended walkway for people to climb up.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla, sign historic joint agreement to preserve environmental ownership

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson wins race to become UK’s next prime minister
Next story
Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Just Posted

Mayor Brain scheduling multi-stakeholder meeting to save Alaska ferry in Prince Rupert

Council briefs: Beware of hogweed, permanent residents voting rights, marina revenues down

Construction underway for the long-closed Metlakatla Wilderness Trail

The trail has been closed since 2016

RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Coast Tsimshian sign historic stewardship agreement

Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla plan to work as one to preserve traditional lands

Pacific Northern Gas moves to reinstate full capacity and expand pipeline

Increased supply and demand could mean lower rates for North Coast customers, PNG says

Downtown Prince Rupert gets a much needed tidying up

Positive Prince Rupert turns their attention to the streets for their July clean

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read