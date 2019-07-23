Construction underway for the long-closed Metlakatla Wilderness Trail

The trail has been closed since 2016

Metlakatla Wildnerness Trail will be undergoing a two month construction project beginning July 23.

The trail closed in 2016 after a severe windstorm in April 2015 caused damage and safety concerns, and remained closed for the 2019 season.

Helicopters will be used to fly in materials needed for the construction site on July 23, Metlakatla First Nation stated.

This year, Metlakatla First Nations applied to the Northern Development Initiative Trust program in the amount of $79,094 to redevelop the Metlakatla wilderness trail.

The trail, which was offically opened in June 2012, is about 10 kilometers and runs through the forest up the west coast of the Tsimshian Peninsula and features two lookout towers connected together by a suspended walkway for people to climb up.

