Conservation urges care with wildlife this spring on Haida Gwaii

As spring blossoms BC Conservation is reminding islanders how best to deal with wildlife entering our communities.

“If you see a fawn planted in your flowers, leave it be,” says CO Tony Maestrello. “The best advice we have is to leave those fawns alone.”

Every spring people attempt to intervene when a fawn is found by itself, but Maestrello says its exposed position is often by design of its mother.

“Mothers will plant their fawns in a single spot for up to 24 hours and leave them, seemingly unattended and close to people, while off foraging for food,” he says. “Placing them in close proximity to human beings may very well be the intent because civilization tends to ward off aggressive males. It’s a pattern the conservation officers have seen with bears as well.”

With a rapid growth in urban deer populations, incidents of fawns being wrongly moved is often in the news but Maestrello urges islanders to wait 24 hours before taking action. If the mother does not tend to it during this time COS will follow up and intervene if necessary.

READ MORE: Conservation office launches new guardian role for Haida Gwaii

Spring is also a time for COS to remind people that Haida Gwaii’s black bears will be emerging from dormancy seeking food. Populations will be concentrated in lower elevations where food sources are more plentiful, including residential areas.

“it is especially important for the public to endure that attractants such as garbage are unavailable to bears to avoid bringing them into our neighbourhoods,” says Maestrello. “The public can do their part to protect bears eliminating attractants.”

For more information anyone can go online to wildsafebc.com.

To report unusual wildlife activity of concern call the COS RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network.

