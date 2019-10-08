Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

The BC Conservation Officer Service is looking for the owners of four dogs that attacked a deer near Bear Mountain on Friday evening.

“They could be facing multiple charges, but we are still investigating the situation,” says Scott Norris, BC Conservation Sergeant for South Island Division. “It’s an offence to allow your pets to pursue wildlife that isn’t on your property.”

READ MORE: Deer attacked by group of off-leash dogs near Bear Mountain

In a Facebook post, Tannis Fillion captured the moment a group of dogs viciously attacked a deer.

The video shows the woman yelling for the dogs’ owners to control their pets, but owners are nowhere to be seen. She says it took at least five minutes for individuals to collect their dogs.

“When they finally got their dogs on leashes the poor deer was panicking/panting and lied down injured in the sandpit not moving…” Fillion writes. “I felt so in shock/sick/helpless as there was nothing I could do without putting me and my puppy in danger as no one else was around. It was absolutely awful and emotional to watch.”

READ MORE: Photos of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from BC conservation officer

There is no such thing as a one-bite rule, according to Chief CRD Bylaw Officer Don Brown.

“The dogs are now on file,” he says. “We are still trying to find out who the owners are. We’re encouraging the public to call BC Conservation with any further information.”

Brown confirmed that RCMP had to euthanize the deer, as it had severe injuries.

According to the Wildlife Act, Section 80, persons who ‘allow a dog to chase wildlife’, contrary to the regulations of the Wildlife Act, are subject to a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

If you need to report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call 1-877-952-7277.

