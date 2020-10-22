Conrad Elementary students learn of ‘reconciliACTION’ during Secret Path Week

Aura Azak 9, grade five student at Conrad Elementary is painting rocks as a ‘reconciliACTION’ to commemorate Secret Path Week part of Truth and Reconciliation learning from Oct. 17 to 22, which recognizes the death of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack after fleeing a residential school in 1966. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

‘ReconciliACTIONS’ is a new word to grade five students at Conrad Elementary School. Pupils on Oct. 21 learned of the Chanie Wenjack story during Secret Path Week being held from Oct. 17 to 22 to further their learning on Truth and Reconciliation.

“We in the Indigenous Education Department will be working with schools to create ‘ReconciliACTIONS’ as a means to commit to acting in the spirit of reconciliation,” Lori Burger Truth and Reconciliation Administrator in the Wap Sigatgyet Indigenous Education Department for S.D. 52 said.

Wenjack was a 12-year-old boy who in 1966 fled from an Ontario residential school in an attempt to return to his family more than 600 km away. Wenjack died from exhaustion and exposure alongside the rail lines he was following to return home.

“It is a very sad, sad story. Unfortunately, it is one that does need to be told because we know that over 600 children did perish while away at residential schools,” Burger said.

Students at Conrad spent the day learning from videos and discussions. The afternoon was a time for ‘reconciliACTION’ giving students an opportunity to express their feelings creatively by painting memory rocks in honour of Wenjack. The rocks will later be placed along Rushbrooke Trail, Burger said.

Secret Path Week was created by the Downie Wenjack Foundation to commemorate the work of Chanie’s family in collaboration with Gord Downie from The Tragically Hip. Upon hearing of Wenjack’s story Downie partnered with the boy’s family to create the Downie Wenjack Foundation which is an Indigenous organization committed to reconciliation and learning opportunities He recorded an album and co-authored a graphic novel about the young boy’s plight, both called The Secret Path.

Read the full feature in the print version of The Northern View on Oct. 29.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on