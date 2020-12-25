Conrad Elementary students design and build newest city neighbourhood

Grade five students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert, had a cross-subject learning assignment with building a gingerbread village, even holding municipal elections for council members and mayor. Alexis Hughes, Parker Sampson, Cassidy Nelson, Charlie Brown, back row is Chase Arndt and Kaden Hurlburt. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Grade five students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert, had a cross-subject learning assignment with building a gingerbread village, even holding municipal elections for council members and mayor. Alexis Hughes, Parker Sampson, Cassidy Nelson, Charlie Brown, back row is Chase Arndt and Kaden Hurlburt. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert on Dec. 18 look over the completed gingerbread village which the unique projects taught a cross selection of subjects, from math, social studies, careers, art, and government. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert on Dec. 18 look over the completed gingerbread village which the unique projects taught a cross selection of subjects, from math, social studies, careers, art, and government. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Grade three student Sienna Pollit concentrates on her construction of a gingerbread house in a Conrad Elementary school project on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Grade three student Sienna Pollit concentrates on her construction of a gingerbread house in a Conrad Elementary school project on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Victoria Lee, grade three student at Conrad Elementary is building her gingerbread house in a cross-subject assignment teaching subjects like math, social studies, and art. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Victoria Lee, grade three student at Conrad Elementary is building her gingerbread house in a cross-subject assignment teaching subjects like math, social studies, and art. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s all about the placement for grade three student Ryan Gant at Conrad Elementary on Dec. 16, when he participated in building a gingerbread house in a multigrade, cross-subject project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)It’s all about the placement for grade three student Ryan Gant at Conrad Elementary on Dec. 16, when he participated in building a gingerbread house in a multigrade, cross-subject project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
To learn about communities, government, careers, math, and social studies students at Conrad Elementary School worked with the building department of the City of Prince Rupert to learn municipal planning and government in a Dec. gingerbread village project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)To learn about communities, government, careers, math, and social studies students at Conrad Elementary School worked with the building department of the City of Prince Rupert to learn municipal planning and government in a Dec. gingerbread village project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mariah Wilson in grade three decorates her Christmas gingerbread house in a multi-grade, cross-subject, assignment at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Mariah Wilson in grade three decorates her Christmas gingerbread house in a multi-grade, cross-subject, assignment at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A completed gingerbread village on Dec. 18 gave students at Conrad Elementary a seasonal assignment in a variety of subjects. Prince Rupert city building department assisted with construction permits and building standard inspections. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)A completed gingerbread village on Dec. 18 gave students at Conrad Elementary a seasonal assignment in a variety of subjects. Prince Rupert city building department assisted with construction permits and building standard inspections. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Ryan Gant is excited that he is working on a seasonal project of building a gingerbread house in grade three at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. The project was a multi-grade, cross-subject assignment teaching math, social studies, and fun. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Ryan Gant is excited that he is working on a seasonal project of building a gingerbread house in grade three at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. The project was a multi-grade, cross-subject assignment teaching math, social studies, and fun. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Students in various grades at Conrad Elementary School in December learned how to bring communities together with the planning, development, and construction of Prince Rupert’s newest subdivision – Gingerbread Village.

Vice-principal Tania Murray said the project was intense for the students who enjoyed the seasonal project and put to use knowledge in municipal planning, math, governments, and social studies.

The City of Prince Rupert building department assisted with the issuance of appropriate building permits and property standard inspections.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tourism industry welcomes relief funding, but some businesses still need reprieve

Just Posted

Santa was working hard on Dec. 18 making toys, when The Northern View peaked into his workshop. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Santa Claus is coming to town!

Despite a difficult year, the guy in red is still headed to Prince Rupert

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

The local snowboarder who went missing Dec. 22 has passed away. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)
Missing snowboarder passes away

Was taken to hospital after being found Dec. 23

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

Lisa Marogna of Ridley Terminals Inc. presents Lt. Dawn Butt of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army with a donation of $25,000 on Dec. 22. (Photo: supplied)
Ridley Terminals donates $25,000 to Salvation Army

Ridley Terminals pledges $25,000 more for 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

(Northern Vancouver Island Tourism/Steven Fines)
B.C. tourism industry welcomes relief funding, but some businesses still need reprieve

Until travel restrictions lift, the tourism industry will still face continued struggle, industry says

Most Read