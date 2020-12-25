Conrad Elementary students design and build newest city neighbourhood

Grade five students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert, had a cross-subject learning assignment with building a gingerbread village, even holding municipal elections for council members and mayor. Alexis Hughes, Parker Sampson, Cassidy Nelson, Charlie Brown, back row is Chase Arndt and Kaden Hurlburt. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Students at Conrad Elementary School in Prince Rupert on Dec. 18 look over the completed gingerbread village which the unique projects taught a cross selection of subjects, from math, social studies, careers, art, and government. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Grade three student Sienna Pollit concentrates on her construction of a gingerbread house in a Conrad Elementary school project on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Victoria Lee, grade three student at Conrad Elementary is building her gingerbread house in a cross-subject assignment teaching subjects like math, social studies, and art. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) It’s all about the placement for grade three student Ryan Gant at Conrad Elementary on Dec. 16, when he participated in building a gingerbread house in a multigrade, cross-subject project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) To learn about communities, government, careers, math, and social studies students at Conrad Elementary School worked with the building department of the City of Prince Rupert to learn municipal planning and government in a Dec. gingerbread village project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Mariah Wilson in grade three decorates her Christmas gingerbread house in a multi-grade, cross-subject, assignment at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A completed gingerbread village on Dec. 18 gave students at Conrad Elementary a seasonal assignment in a variety of subjects. Prince Rupert city building department assisted with construction permits and building standard inspections. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Ryan Gant is excited that he is working on a seasonal project of building a gingerbread house in grade three at Conrad Elementary School on Dec. 16. The project was a multi-grade, cross-subject assignment teaching math, social studies, and fun. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Students in various grades at Conrad Elementary School in December learned how to bring communities together with the planning, development, and construction of Prince Rupert’s newest subdivision – Gingerbread Village.

Vice-principal Tania Murray said the project was intense for the students who enjoyed the seasonal project and put to use knowledge in municipal planning, math, governments, and social studies.

The City of Prince Rupert building department assisted with the issuance of appropriate building permits and property standard inspections.

K-J Millar | Journalist

