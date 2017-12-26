Major Crime Unit confirms that the victims of Oak Bay’s double homicide on Christmas Day were two young children, aged four and six. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

The victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Victoria were two young children, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit confirms.

Members of the Oak Bay Police Department were called to an incident on the corner of Beach and Goodwin around 5 p.m. Monday night and found the children, aged four and six, deceased and one male injured in a ground-level apartment. The injured person was taken to hospital; their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and investigators are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week.

“This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy,” said Cpl. Shane Rappel of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police at this time are not seeking further suspects. There is no further information to be released.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Major Crime Unit confirms that the victims of Oak Bay’s double homicide on Christmas Day were two young children, aged four and six. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Major Crime Unit confirms that the victims of Oak Bay’s double homicide on Christmas Day were two young children, aged four and six. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Just Posted

Sports in Review: January 2017

Junior boys win Condor Classic, Prince Rupert bonspiel showcases a six-ender and more

Year in Review: January 2017

From AltaGas on Ridley to a Rupertite on Broadway, here are the news highlights from Prince Rupert

Cullen’s back for the holidays

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen returns from Ottawa

MVP Of The Week: Injured but never out

Prince Rupert’s Eric Tubb won’t stop working to return to soccer after his knee injury

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Santa’s number one helper

Mrs. Claus met Santa 11 years ago — and the rest is history

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Most Read