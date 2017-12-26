CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Major Crime Unit confirms that the victims of Oak Bay’s double homicide on Christmas Day were two young children, aged four and six. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Victoria were two young children, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit confirms.

Members of the Oak Bay Police Department were called to an incident on the corner of Beach and Goodwin around 5 p.m. Monday night and found the children, aged four and six, deceased and one male injured in a ground-level apartment. The injured person was taken to hospital; their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and investigators are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week.

“This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy,” said Cpl. Shane Rappel of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police at this time are not seeking further suspects. There is no further information to be released.

