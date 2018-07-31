Concrete truck flips on Kaien Island Road

Kaien Island Road is closed in both directions in Prince Rupert’s industrial park after a concrete truck flipped on its side.
The road has been closed for approximately four hours on July 31, after the truck tried to turn right onto Kaien Island Road from Legaic Road. The driver was helped out of the truck by firefighters, and he was taken to the hospital. RCMP at the scene could not comment on his condition.
RCMP is redirecting traffic and Kaien Island Road is not expected to open for several more hours.
More to come.
