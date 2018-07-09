A photo of the Comstock Lake fire taken by a firefighter taken on June 26, 2018. Contributed photo

Comstock Lake Fire nowUnder Control

2,700 hectare fire is 100 per cent contained

A wildfire in Comstock Lake is now listed as Under Control.

As of Monday morning, the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC) is saying the fire is 100 per cent contained.

“Crews worked over the weekend extinguishing any hot spots that were found from the daily scans,” says Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds.

READ MORE: Comstock Lake Fire Complex disbanded, fire being held

She adds PGFC are continuing to monitor the fire and hope to call it out soon.

At its peak, the blaze was 2,750 hectares in area and was listed as a Wildfire of Note.


