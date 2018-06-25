Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

There are 76 firefighters and one helicopter currently on scene

A 2,700 hectare fire northwest of Quesnel is being held in check as of Monday (June 25) by fire crews with the BC Wildfire Service.

The Comstock Lake fire, which is located six kilometres north of Comstock Lake, created smoke that could be seen in Prince George over the weekend.

Smoke originating from the Comstock Lake #BCwildfire about 100 kilometres west of Hixon, has drifted north and is now visible throughout the #PrinceGeorge area. https://t.co/BwbOAbIH0t pic.twitter.com/vqY9KkRC0q — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 24, 2018

There are 76 firefighters, three pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter currently on scene.

Amanda Reynolds, the Fire Information Officer for the Prince George Fire Centre, says that the fire is burning at mostly a rank one burn and with some rank two burning. This means that the fire is mostly smouldering, creating white smoke but with few open flames. In some areas, there are open flames, but they are slow moving and unorganized.

She says the crews on the ground are now working on establishing a machine guard.

The fire is not showing as much activity today. Reynolds says this is due to the rain the fire received yesterday and overnight, as well as cooler temperatures today.

For more information on B.C. wildfires, visit the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.



heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com

