A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)

New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

As part of the Canadian government’s strategy to bolster domestic vaccine capacity, a Vancouver company is using its millions to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland.

Precision NanoSystems said Tuesday (Feb. 2) it received $25.1-million from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund.

As the company acknowledged the contribution, it announced the funds will be used to construct a $50.2-million bio-manufacturing centre.

A “state-of-the-art facility for the development and manufacture of genetic therapeutics and vaccines” is in the works, confirmed CEO James Taylor.

RELATED: Canada signs deal with Novavax to make its COVID-19 vaccine at new Montreal facility

The company plans to harness the same kind of genetic technology used by companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – that treat diseases at the molecular level – to produce up to 240 million vaccine doses each year.

Vaccines developed will aid in Canada’s fight against future pandemics.

“The centre will continue Canada’s leadership in the creation of innovative solutions for the development and production of new medicines for the benefit of patients in Canada and beyond,” added Taylor.

The project, a 40,000-square-foot bio-manufacturing facility, is expected to be completed in early 2023. Its exact location is still to be determined.

READ MORE: B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfederal governmentvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak killing nine residents was declared at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert where the flag flies at half-mast on Feb. 2. Since the outbreak was declared 40 people who either live or work in the manor have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Feb. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten deaths since outbreak declared on Jan. 19 at Prince Rupert long-term care home

Construction of Prince Rupert Port Authority’s $4-million Seal Cove Salt Marsh Project is now underway. (Illustration supplied by the Prince Rupert Port Authority)
Restoration work begins on Prince Rupert’s Seal Cove

Port investing $4 million in habitat restoration

Prince Rupert man Chris Mark 31, lost his life in a fatal vehicle collision just outside of Quesnel on Feb. 3, his partner of 15-years Rebecca Sandy told The Northern View. (Photo supplied)
Prince Rupert man in fatal collision identified

Chris Mark 31, Prince Rupert father of two died in a vehicle collision outside of Quesnel

The red pin shows the location of what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident” (Google Maps)
Prince Rupert man victim of fatal head-on collision on Highway 97

RCMP say two SUVs, one towing a trailer, collided on Highway 97

Flames engulf the 147-year-old Grace United Church in Lax Kw'alaams on Jan 30. (Photo supplied: Greg Mealing)
Fire destroys church in Lax Kw’alaams

A Lax Kw’alaams fire at a 147-year-old church is under investigation

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Most Read