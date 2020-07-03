Community infrastructure funding announced for 24 Northern B.C. projects

B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson, said in a news released Friday, July 3, she is pleased the province is joining with the federal government to fund 24 community infrastructure projects in Northern B.C. (B.C. government)

Government funding has been announced for 24 infrastructure projects in Northern B.C.

Recipients include municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits, with the intent the investments will support economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development, in a news release.

On the list of successful applicants are Alexis Creek First Nation, Salteau First Nation, Doig River First Nation, Nuxalk First Nation, Lhtako Dene First Nation, Fort St. John, Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, Prince George, Central Coast Regional District, Fraser Lake, Valemount, McBride, Granisle, Kitimat-Stikine, Kitsumkalum Indian Band, Masset, Nisga’a Village of Gitwinksihlkw, Prophet River First Nation, Taku River Tlingit First Nation, Telkwa, Tl’etinqox First Nation, Vanderhoof and West Moberly First Nations.

Projects range from a Saulteau First Nations Community Cultural Building, the construction of a new aquatic centre in Prince George, a wastewater lagoon expansion project in Fraser Lake, construction of a health facility to promote healing through equine-based programs at Tl’etinqox First Nation to the construction of a permanent all-season gathering space in Fort St. John.

The Government of Canada will be investing more than $49. million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream.

Additionally, the B.C. government will contribute more than $15.4 million and the applicants are contributing more than $11.5 million.

Read more: Greater Victoria infrastructure get millions in investments to help with economic recovery

“I am pleased to join with the federal government to invest in people and their communities,” noted Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We know that these investments in public spaces, in all regions of the province, will strengthen relationships and promote mental and physical well-being.”

A complete list of successful applications is available on the Government of Canada website.

Read more: WLIB receiving federal funding for new administrative and community building



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter