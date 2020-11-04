Community donates $31,145 in six days for local nurse’s recovery

Go Fund Me set up for Prince Rupert’s Kiara Campbell who sustained serious injuries in a fall

A Go Fund Me campaign has generated more than $31,000 in six days on Nov. 3, for Prince Rupert nurse Kiara Campbell who sustained serious injuries in a fall. (Photo: Go Fund Me page)

A Go Fund Me (GFM) campaign for a local Prince Rupert nurse who sustained injuries in a 6 ft. fall last week has reached more than $31,100 in six days, on Nov. 3, with more than 320 donors contributing to the original $10,000 goal.

Kiara Campbell was an emergency room and ICU nurse at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital until last year when she then spent her time as a travelling nurse, the Go-Fund-Me biography page set up by Prince Rupert’s Tyla Malcom said.

The nurse sustained multiple head and neck injuries as well as broken bones and flesh wounds after a head first fall from a set of stairs, Malcom said.

“Needless to say she wont be returning to work in the near future. This leaves her bearing her mortgage and other financial obligations while out of work. It is undetermined how long she will be off work but it’s apparent she has a long recovery ahead of her,” the page said.

“Unfortunately, in this circumstance this means she did not have a permanent position in nursing or in other words has no benefits,” the bio said.

According to the Go-Fund-Me page Campbell had accepted a contract on Vancouver island and was due to start five days from the date of her accident.

“She would do anything for anyone without hesitation hence why she chose a career caring for people in the nursing field,” Malcom said.

“My goal is to alleviate the financial stress to some degree that she can focus on healing, ” Tyla Malcom, GFM page organizer said. “She is a strong determined woman and she will get through this.”

