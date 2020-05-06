Commercial prawn, shrimp season opening delayed on North Coast due to COVID-19

By trap season delayed by almost one month; new opening day is June 4

FILE - North Coast B.C. spot prawns. On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the opening of the commercial prawn and shrimp by trap season on the North Coast was being delayed until June 4. (Facebook image)

The opening of the commercial prawn and shrimp by trap season on the North Coast has been delayed due to COVID-19.

In a notice on May 5, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the opening of the 2020 season had been pushed back from May 7 by almost one month, to June 4.

The notice cited market uncertainties, the ongoing provincial state of emergency and the April 2 Fisheries Management Order that suspended all at-sea observers for 45 days as reasons for the decision.

The notice also said the Pacific Prawn Fishermen’s Association, in collaboration with the Prawn Industry Caucus, the BC Seafood Alliance and major prawn processors in B.C., had requested the delay.

“A delayed season will provide time for vessel operators and processors to work through the new guidelines for safe operations,” the notice said.

