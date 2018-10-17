On Oct. 16 a commercial diver has drowned on the southwest side of Dewdney Island. (Google Maps)

Commercial diver from Prince Rupert drowns in Hecate Strait

WorkSafeBC and BC Coroners Service are investigating the diving incident south of Dewdney Island

A commercial diver has drowned in Hecate Strait, near Dewdney Island, on Oct. 16.

BC Coroners Service has confirmed that their investigation involves a male in his 20s from Prince Rupert, but they will not confirm or release the identity of the deceased.

At 11 a.m. a search and rescue report came into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.

“We had a report that a commercial diver was unfortunately recovered by a dive boat on the southwest side of Dewdney Island,” said Lieutenant (navy) Melissa Kia, spokesperson for Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.

Several vessels and emergency crews were on the scene including the Canadian Coast Guard ship, Gordon Reid, a coast guard rescue craft, the RCMP vessel Inkster and B.C. emergency health services helicopter.

“The Gordon Reid transported the victim and their affects, basically the dive gear, to Prince Rupert, where the case was handed over to the RCMP,” Lieut. Kia said.

Prince Rupert RCMP are assisting with the investigation, which is now in the hands of the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC.

“WorkSafeBC was notified at 12:11 p.m. yesterday (Oct. 16) of a serious incident, by a member of the RCMP’s West Coast Marine detachment. Preliminary details indicate the incident involved a commercial diver south of Dewdney Island. WorkSafeBC is investigating,” said Gillian Burnett, media relations officer for WorkSafe BC, in an email.

Dewdney Island is an area where divers go to harvest sea urchins.

READ MORE RCMP police briefs here.

READ MORE: Gitga’at Guardian runs aground


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Just Posted

Commercial diver drowns in Hecate Strait

WorkSafeBC and BC Coroners Service are investigating the diving incident south of Dewdney Island

Cannabis is legal, what does that mean in Prince Rupert

A review of the city’s new bylaw, the province’s online sales, what can be grown, and what not to do

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Rupert harbour sets scene for mock oil spill response

Ten vessels will be involved in the exercise meant to create a coordinated emergency response

Player and coaching camps enrich Minor Hockey league

AK Hockey development coach taught Prince Rupert’s young players skating fundamentals

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Hero campaign raises $1.1 million for Canada non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Most Read