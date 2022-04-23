Comedy and concerts keep Prince Rupert in the arts

Paul Myrehaug displays his comedic talent at the Snowed in Comedy Tour on April 20 at the Lester Centre. Pete Zedlacher, 2006 Canadian Comedy award winner for best male stand-up comic had the audience laughing at the Snowed in Comedy Tour on April 20 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Erica Sigurdson, two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee uses her humour to recount the trials of adopting a cat during COVID-19, at the Snowed in Comedy Tour at the Lester Centre on April 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) K-J Millar / The Northern View Dan Quinn, Canadian comedian and founder of the Snowed in Comedy Tour had audiences laughing in their seats at the Lester Centre . K-J Millar / The Northern View Nico Rodes, pianist for Three Knights and Tenor, jams with audience member Emmiline Millar after the music filled concert. K-J Millar / The Northern View Bass player Casey Ryder lays the beat at the Ken Lavigne - Three Knights and a Tenor concert on April 21. K-J Millar / The Northern View Lester Center manager, Chris Armstrong draws an audience member’s name for free swag at the Three Knights and a Tenor concert on April 21. K-J Millar / The Northern View Three Knights and Tenor concert violinist, Thomas Neville, shows his enjoyment while stringing out tunes of the three knights Paul McCartney, Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Weber. K-J Millar / The Northern View Wanting to be more than a knight, Ken Lavigne, personifies “The King”, Elvis Presley at the Lester Centre concert on April 21. K-J Millar / The Northern View Leaving the audience on a high note, tenor Ken Lavigne, sang songs of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Leonard Cohen as well as originals of his own. Snowed in Comedy Tour audience members, Paula Kopri and Derika Bolton hug it out with laughter on April 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert entertainment seekers appreciated back-to-back shows at the Lester Center on April 20 and 21 with the return of live performance.

The humour-filled adult-only classic of Snowed in Comedy Tour headlined four Canadian performers on April 2o, with Dan Quinn leading the lineup. Quinn founded the tour of national artists in 2009. The last time the tour visited Prince Rupert was 2020 right before the pandemic shutdown.

Erica Sigurdson, a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee had the audience purring with laughter at her recount of adopting a cat during COVID-19. She was followed by Canadian Comedy Award winner for best male stand-up Pete Zedlacher, and Paul Myrehaug, 2007 Great Canadian Laugh Off champion.

The following night concert-goers were rewarded for their pandemic patience with the melodies of Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Weber and Elton John. Canadian singer Ken Lavigne had audiences on a high note during the Three Knights and a Tenor tour stop. Connecting with music lovers, the musical ensemble of pianist Nico Rhodes, violinist Thomas Neville, and bassist Casey Ryder complimented Lavigne’s humourous anecdotes of romance and dating.

Lester Center manager, Chris Armstrong, said it was “fantastic” to see so many people watching the stage performances which drew in more than 400 spectators over the two very different nights.

“It just goes to show you the variety that’s in the performing arts in general, and what we can bring to the stage here … It’s fantastic,” he said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist