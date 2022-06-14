Colours and smiles abound for Seafest 2022, in Prince Rupert

Soapbox derby racers rev up during the 2022 Seafest celebrations in Prince Rupert on June 11. Thousands of people attended from around the Northcoast to enjoy the 44th summer kick-off in the city and the first since the pandemic rained on the parade three years ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dez Kowal shows their pride by assisting the Charles Hays Secondary Gay-Straight Alliance group in creating a float for the 44th Seafest, on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A parade participant in the 2022 Seafest, back in Prince Rupert after a three-year pandemic hiatus. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Terrace Pipes and Drums band parade in full Celtic fashion during the 44th Seafest parade on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Terrace Pipes and Drums band parade in full Celtic fashion during the 44th Seafest parade on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Terrace Pipes and Drums band parade in full Celtic fashion during the 44th Seafest parade on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Rob Grueber of Good Time Games parades on his unicorn defending the 44th Seafest in Prince Rupert from rain dampening the parade. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena Bulkley Valley show his summer spirit in the Surf’s Up themed 2022 Seafest parade held in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Seafest participants and furry friends parade down Third Ave. on June 11 in the 44th Seafest parade, the first held in three years due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 32 floats and parade participants marched down Third Ave In Prince Rupert on June 11, in the 44th Seafest. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Members and allies of the Charles Hays Secondary Gay-Straight Alliance group shine their colours in the 2022 Surf’s Up-themed Seafest parade. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Band Students from Prince Rupert march in the 44th Seafest parade on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Showing big smiles and bright colours parade participants of the 44th Seafest parade march down Third Ave in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Let’s Bee Happy for Seafest festivities held in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the Indo-Canadian Community group supporting the jubilation of Seafest 2022 on June 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Colourful smiles and dancing waves from the Indo-Canadian Community group supporting the jubilation of Seafest 2022 on June 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Colourful smiles and dancing waves from the Indo-Canadian Community group supporting the jubilation of Seafest 2022 on June 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Colourful smiles and dancing waves from the Indo-Canadian Community group supporting the jubilation of Seafest 2022 on June 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The Metis Society jammed it up down Third Ave. in Prince Rupert for the 44th Seafest parade on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Seafest 2022 with Surf’s Up theme was music to everyone’s ears on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 32 floats and parade participants marched down Third Ave In Prince Rupert on June 11, in the 44th Seafest. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Northern Savings Credit Union could bearly contain their excitement for the 44th Seafest parade in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) North Pacific Coast Vet clinic wrapped up some fun with their float in the 2022 Seafest parade in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Smithers Secondary School band marched to the beat at the 44th Seafest parade in Prince Rupert on June 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The waves and laughter rolled in as thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Prince Rupert on June 11, with the return of the annual 44th Seafest parade after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

More than 32 floats, bands and dance acts waved to onlookers from the cavalcade lining Third Ave for the hour-long event, just one of more than 29 activities around the city. Parade participants came from as far away as Smithers with the high school marching band, and Terrace Bagpipe and drum band.

Organized by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society (PRSES), it is one of the city’s main event attractions and has been opening prelude to summer fun since 1978.

“The first Seafest since the pandemic created a spark in the community again. It was exciting to have an in-person gathering like it,” Bev Killbery, president of the PRSES, said, adding the directors were extremely happy with the results and how the event turned out.

The community-wide event which drew folks from as far away as Smithers, saw parade participants in trucks, floats and themselves with brightly coloured adornment for this year’s Surfs Up Theme.

The celebratory weekend kicked off on June 10, with more than 290 Seniors’ Cheer boxes collected from the Lester Center in place of the usual Seniors’ afternoon tea. The cheer boxes were filled with baked goods, gift cards, a commemorative pin and other treats for Prince Rupert’s population over 60.

Usually a three-day weekend of live fun, the Seafest format has had to adapt due to COVID-19. In 2020 the fiesta fun and parade were cancelled due to the pandemic, and 2021 saw online and televised activities.

Due to COVID caution still being prevalent for many, Seafest celebrations were a scaled-back version with many events held on just Saturday.

“It’s all going to look a little different this year. [As an organization] we strived to capture one day where there was something everyone was familiar with,” Killbery said.

While the parade route was shorter, event-goers experienced some new attractions such as a crab-eating contest as well as new booths such as PURS, an animal rescue organization. A pancake breakfast by the Lions Club, Tim Horton’s four-on-four street hockey, Silver lady living statue, North Coast Ecology displays, sidewalk games, three-on-three basketball, Art-attacks and many more attractions were part of the community gala.

Planning for the major event started in March but faced challenges this year that had not been seen before, Killbery said, addressing the parade route not running along McBride.

She said that permits for provincial hiway use and closures must be applied for in December or January before the June parade. With the pandemic restrictions not being lifted until March, there wasn’t enough time to gain approval, so the organization kept the route running along the city streets.

“Many people were pleased Second Ave was available to drive down this year,” she said.

“We had to wait to plan until the health restrictions were lifted,” Killbery said, adding with new directors on the society many were doing jobs and tasks they had not taken on before.

Labour challenges and volunteer shortages have made relearning the organization of events a new experience for the six board members who are worked hard to present a great weekend to the community, she said. They are very grateful for the more than 50 to 75 volunteers who helped out on the day or for the duration of the planning.

“There is such a shortage of manpower as we come out of the pandemic. Some of the directors are working on aspects they have never done before.”

Killbery told The Northern View on June 14, the PRSES has received feedback that the community would like to see more events brought back into the programming. The committee agrees with this and is taking it on board. However, these events need volunteers, sponsorship, or business and organizational support to run properly, she said.

“Hopefully, we will be able to do more next year.”

“We want everyone to have a good time. Even though there [were] some changes and the parade route is different, we [were] certain everyone [would] have a spectacular time,” the organizer said.

The next community event being planned is the Canada Day celebrations, which may also look a little different, Killbery said. The schedule will be released shortly, but there will definitely be fireworks over Prince Rupert that night.

