Cold wind warnings persist over B.C. North Coast inland

Photo taken on morning of Feb. 5 shows ice accumulating along the banks of the Skeena River as temperatures stay below zero degrees. (Jeanine Philippe/Adventures In My Trusty Boots photo)

An Arctic outflow warning is in effect for North Coast inland areas including Kitimat, Terrace and Stewart.

Wind chill values near minus 20 are expected overnight and will persist through Saturday morning.

This is caused by extremely strong outflow winds hovering over the North Coast Friday as they spread south towards Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley and send cold Arctic air surges through the mainland inlets and valleys.

Arctic outflow warnings are issued by Environment Canada when bitterly cold air flows from the interior to coastal communities and the outflow winds create wind chill values of -20 C or less for six hours or more.

Several regions across B.C. are being urged to brace for extreme cold reaching as low as -40 C overnight, as Environment Canada issues wind chill warnings for much of the province Friday.

This mornings hand drawn surface analysis. Arctic fronts are plowing through bringing another shot of bitterly cold Arctic air for the entire province. Lots of warnings & statements out. For all the latest: https://t.co/wFpWwi3Bd6 Please send reports with #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/9l2mLwY2ub — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 8, 2019

Temperatures reached -6 C at 10 a.m. Friday morning in Terrace with a windchill of -16 C. Gusts reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour with a windchill of -23 C are expected overnight, according to the weather agency.

There is a risk of frostbite, and Environment Canada is advising people to be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds, and to drive with care along coastal routes.

The consistent below zero degree temperatures have not yet frozen the Skeena River over completely, though sheets of ice are visible along the coast.



brittany@terracestandard.com

