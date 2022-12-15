A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s unusual fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast

British Columbia’s unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.

BC Hydro says the colder and drier conditions have forced it to adjust its operations on the coast in order to maintain flow levels and reduce impacts on downstream fish habitats.

A statement from the Crown utility says it will be able to keep up with electricity demand across the province this winter because of its large integrated hydroelectric system.

However, it says it has recorded historic low inflows at many of its smaller generating facilities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

While forecasts show little rain to fill South Coast reservoirs in the near term, Hydro says records indicate rain and snowmelt typically show up in January and February.

The utility says it has plans in place to manage flows and protect fish until the rain and melt come, taking steps beyond what is required.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroFish

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper
Next story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

DP World crews hook up a ship to the new shore power capabilities on Dec. 12, which will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 6,500 passenger vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure

Derry Bott is the pastor of the First United Church who in partnership with Prince Rupert Hospice Society, once again are combining efforts for the Blue Christmas Service on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. to create a space of comfort that will validate the emotions of those who are experiencing loss and need a quiet reflection of the season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Blue Christmas Service is for peaceful reflection of the season after experiencing a loss

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Two Haida Gwaii organizations received more than one million dollars to support cultural tourism and public spaces. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

Pop-up banner image