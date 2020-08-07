Phil Germuth, District of Kitimat mayor, and David Pfeiffer, president of Coastal GasLink, break ground on the Kitimat meter station Aug. 6, 2020. The meter station will compress and measure gas leaving the pipeline destined for LNG Canada’s export terminal. (Photo courtesy Coastal GasLink)

Coastal GasLink breaks ground on meter station in Kitimat

Meter station marks final point on pipeline that stretches from Northeast B.C.

Construction has officially begun on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat meter station — one of two facilities that will bookend Coastal GasLink’s pipeline.

The Kitimat meter station will be the last station along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route and will compress and measure gas before it flows into LNG Canada’s export terminal. Another compression and metering station for gas entering the pipeline will be built at the beginning of the pipeline route in northeast B.C., near Dawson Creek.

Phil Germuth, District of Kitimat mayor, and David Pfeiffer, Coastal GasLink president broke ground on the Kitimat meter station Aug. 6.

“The Kitimat meter station is an anchor point for Coastal GasLink and plays a critical role in the delivery of natural gas. It’s incredible to be here to see construction underway here – a milestone that comes after seven years of rigorous review, planning and collaboration with Mayor Germuth and council members from the District of Kitimat,” Pfeiffer said in an email statement.

Germuth said he was glad to be part of the milestone of breaking ground on the metering station.

“It was great to go and see that and to actually learn more about the metering station,” he said. “We also did a tour down to the direct pipe installation site where they’re actually going under the Kitimat River. That was really impressive to see how they do that.”

Construction of the Kitimat meter station is expected to last until the end of October, and then resume in 2021 for finishing touches. There are currently 50 workers on the meter station site and Coastal GasLink expects that number to rise to 80 workers at peak construction.

Coastal GasLink is ramping up its construction efforts significantly this summer and increasing its workforce by hundreds. After years of preliminary work, construction on the main line is now underway — the first pipe is expected to go into the ground this month.

Most Read