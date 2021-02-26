A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink begins COVID screening of pipeline workers

Construction is once again ramping up following Northern Health approval of COVID management plan

Coastal GasLink (CGL) has begun screening all of its workers for the COVID-19.

The company said workforce screening is a critical component of their safety plan, recently approved by Northern Health, which will see an increasing number of workers deployed all along the 670-km pipeline route in coming weeks.

“Implementation of asymptomatic testing for our workers will add another layer of protection for our workforce, their families, and local communities,” said Mike Gibb, CGL’s director of health, safety and security.

Testing began with workers in Sections 3 (west of Tumbler Ridge to Prince George) and 4 (Prince George to Vanderhoof) using the PCR method. The company said it plans to add antigen testing at a later time.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in Vanderhoof allowed under ‘unique’ ALC conditions

In a separate release, CGL said there are currently 963 field workers active on the pipeline route. While construction has been slowed by the pandemic the company reported a 0.2 per cent increase in progress over the past month.

Overall, it is reporting 41.7 per cent progress, which includes engineering, procurement and construction. Construction progress is reported as 25.6 per cent as of Jan. 30.

Recent milestones include 90 per cent of pipe having been installed in Section 4 and completion of pipe transportation and storage for Section 8 (the last section into Kitimat).


