Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was terminated from his position at the academy

Coast Tismshian Academy principal Kelly Rambeau (left) was fired from his position after financial irregularities were found by the school’s auditors. An investigation is ongoing. (Port of Prince Rupert photo)

Kelly Rambeau was fired today from his position as principal of Coast Tsimshian Academy after the Lax Kw’alaams school board received notice of financial irregularities from its auditors.

“This decision was made to protect the school’s assets,” said Coast Tsimshian Academy board chair Harvey Russell Jr. in a press released statement. “Legal counsel has been retained to assist with resolving this matter.”

An investigation into the financial irregularities is currently ongoing.

The Lax Kw’alaams band office could not be reached for comment.

More to follow

READ MORE: Province investigates Lax Kw’alaams for dumping

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams builds its future with culturally relevant education



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter