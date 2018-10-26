Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was fired today from his position as principal of Coast Tsimshian Academy after the Lax Kw’alaams school board received notice of financial irregularities from its auditors.
“This decision was made to protect the school’s assets,” said Coast Tsimshian Academy board chair Harvey Russell Jr. in a press released statement. “Legal counsel has been retained to assist with resolving this matter.”
An investigation into the financial irregularities is currently ongoing.
The Lax Kw’alaams band office could not be reached for comment.
