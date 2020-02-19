Newly named Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman flanked by college board vice-chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer. (Coast Mountain College Photo)

Coast Mountain College appoints a new president

The promotion came from within the school

A months-long search for a new president ended for Coast Mountain College last week when it officially named acting president Justin Kohlman as its new head.

Kohlman replaces Ken Burt who announced last July he was leaving after five years, sparking an extensive search for a replacement.

In the end, the college found what was needed in Kohlman who had been the college’s vice president and who then filled in as acting president since last fall while the search went on. Kohlman will also be the college’s chief executive officer.

Kohlman has been at the college since 2015 following stops at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, the University of Victoria and Monash University in Australia. His appointment is for five years.

Burt’s time at the college was marked by solidifying two long-planned building projects —an extensive renovation of its aging trades building at its main Terrace campus, a $18.4 million project completed in 2018, and an announcement last year of new on-campus residential accommodation, also at the main Terrace campus. That project is to start this year.

READ MORE: Coast Mountain College to build new student housing in Terrace with $18.7 million provincial funding

Kohlman will now take charge of the accommodation project as well as others, including the eventual replacement of the college’s main Terrace campus library which is located in the college’s main building at its Terrace campus but which suffered extensive water leakage damage more than a year ago.

“We are thrilled to announce that Justin is the successful applicant after conducting an in-depth hiring process for our new leader that included exceptional candidates from across Canada and around the world,” said college board chair Nicole Halbauer in a statement Feb. 7.

Kohlman says his appointment is a reflection of the great work by all the staff at the college over the last five years.

“We have achieved so much in such a short amount of time. I’m confident that in the coming years we’ll be even more effective in meeting the needs of our students, communities and Indigenous partners,” says Kohlman.

Information provided by the college indicated the presidential job search went “live” last October 4 by posts on the executive search firm Leaders International site, as well as on sites belonging to Academica which also recruits for educational jobs and Colleges and Institutes Canada and lobbies on behalf of post-secondary institutions.

The information also indicated 185 people were contacted directly by Leaders International. Of those, 24 applications were received and six people made it to a long list. Of those six people, five then made it to a shortlist resulting in three people being interviewed by the college.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators
Next story
Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Just Posted

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

Coast Mountain College appoints a new president

The promotion came from within the school

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

Prince Rupert launches community review plan

Prince Rupert launches community review plan with online survery

College finds a new president

Promotion comes from within

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Most Read