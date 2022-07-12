Coast Mountain College announces new president and CEO

Laurie Waye has been announced as the new president and CEO of Coast Mountain College, the organization announced on July 11. (Photo: Supplied)

An internal promotion sees Coast Mountain College (CMTN) announce on July 11 six-year staff member Laurie Waye to the position of president and CEO of the education facility, which has campuses in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, Kitimat and Haida Gwaii.

Waye, who joined CMTN in 2016, has most recently been in the position of interim president for the past ten months and will officially step into the permanent role on August 16.

Before her advancement, she served as dean of business, access education, and First Nations fine arts for three years; vice president academic, students, and international for two years.

“With Dr. Waye in the role of president and CEO, CMTN will be able to move forward with confidence and stability as we emerge from two years of pandemic and face new economic and social challenges as a college community. I am delighted to be working with such an accomplished and capable leader,” X’staam Hana’ax, Nicole Halbauer, chair of the board of governors, said.

Before joining CMTN, Waye worked at the University of Victoria for nine years. She was associate director of student academic success in the Learning and Teaching Centre and assistant professor, cross-appointed with the Gustavson School of Business, a media statement from CMNT College read.

The new college head said she is honoured to be selected as president and CEO of the learning institution.

“In my six years at CMTN, I have been continually impressed by the dedication and creativity of the college community in providing quality, hands-on education and ensuring safe and welcoming environments for our students. The college is an integral part of Northern BC and I look forward to building those connections going forward,” Waye said.

In addition to Waye’s professional and academic accomplishments, CMNT college stated she is an active member in her community as vice-chair for the United Way of Northern BC, as well an advisory committee member for the provincial consortium WriteAway, and vice-chair of the advisory board for Magnet, a national social innovation project out of Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson).

