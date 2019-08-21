(file photo Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Coast Mountain College announces interim president

Ken Burt, current president and CEO, will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Coast Mountain College (CMTN) has been on the hunt for a new president since Ken Burt will be leaving his role as CEO and president come September.

On Monday, CMTN announced Justin Kohlman will be appointed by the college’s Board of Governors to fill his role until the end of Dec. 2019 while a search for a new president takes place. Kohlman is currently the vice president academic and provost at CMTN.

“Justin is passionate about student success and has done an outstanding job helping guide the institution toward its goal of becoming the college of choice for experiential place-based learning,” Nicole Halbauer, board chair, said.

Laurie Waye, dean of business, access education and fine arts, will take over Kohlman’s position during the transition.

READ MORE: President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

READ MORE: Esthetically pleasing program coming to Prince Rupert

Most Read