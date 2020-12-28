Prince Rupert RCMP were rescued by the Coast Guard after a police patrol vessel ran aground due to mechanical issues on Dec. 23. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)

Coast Guard rescues Prince Rupert RCMP

Prince Rupert police patrol vessel runs aground

The Coast Guard came to the rescue of Prince Rupert RCMP after a police patrol vessel ran aground on Dec. 23 near Kennedy Island.

Mechanical problems resulted in the operators running the vessel ashore 24 km from Prince Rupert and beached the vessel which was taking on water around 1 p.m.

The Coast Guard assisted within an hour of receiving the call and safely extracted the police officers who, with the vessel, were returned to Prince Rupert.

It was reported that winds were 55 km per hour with a four-foot chop.

“This was a dangerous situation that resulted in the best case outcome given the circumstances the officers were faced with,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP said.

“Police work is inherently risky, and this is an example of the split-second decisions police officers are faced with on a daily basis,” Gerrits said.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP want to thank the Coast Guard for their fast and professional response to this hazardous situation,” Sgt. Todd Wilson, Prince Rupert acting detachment commander said.

 
