Coast Guard rescue stranded boaters from island

The Prince Rupert branch of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) were called out to rescue boaters on May 1st, when a pleasure-craft carrying four people became grounded on Archibald Island.

At 11:30 a.m. the CCG responded to a call for assistance, just west of Stephens Island in the Hecate Strait, where a marine vessel was taking on water from damages sustained.

“The 18 ft. vessel intentionally grounded on Archibald Island to avoid sinking and the 4 persons on board were taken off the beach,” Lt. (Navy) Tony Wright, Maritime Forces Pacific, senior staff office, public affairs said.

Wright said the boaters were delivered to Port Edward by the Prince Rupert Port Authority vessel, Charles Hays, which also assisted in the rescue.

“The vessel was left in place on the beach as it was stranded by the falling tide. A Canadian Coast Guard vessel returned as the tide has risen and is now towing the 18 ft. craft to Prince Rupert,” Wright told The Northern View late Friday.

“We are unable to share the condition of the persons on board in order to protect their privacy as outlined in the Privacy Act,” Wright said.

