Coal train derailment near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment in Northern B.C.

Crews are responding to a train derailment involving several cars near New Hazelton.

The incident involving 27 cars pulled by a westbound coal train happened at about 8 a.m. today. A CN spokesperson said in an email that there are no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods involved.

She added that emergency response crews and environmental teams are responding to assess the situation and begin a clean-up.

The derailment was near the Highway 16 overpass, but no crossing were blocked.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Michelle Bryant-Gravelle of Ridley Terminals, which handles coal delivered by CN, responded to a request for comment in an email: “RTI does not have a comment as the train was not in our custody, we defer to CN to respond.”


