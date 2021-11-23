Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown in this aerial photo along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN rail traffic in southern B.C. to resume Wednesday after mudslides

Canadian National Railway Co. says it plans to restore “limited” service on washed-out tracks in southern British Columbia tomorrow after flooding and mudslides cut vital supply links.

The railroad operator says the corridor between Vancouver and Kamloops will reopen to some traffic early Wednesday, “barring any unforeseen issues.”

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said yesterday it aimed to resume service today and begin clearing a cargo backlog.

The country’s two largest railway services were cut by torrential rain and landslides that kicked off Nov. 14, snarling the movement of goods between Canada’s biggest port in Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan Valley region.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair rail lines, highways and dikes after mudslides damaged key infrastructure and floods displaced hundreds of residents and stranded thousands, leaving at least four people dead.

CN says the Port of Prince Rupert remains fully operational and cargo continues to flow through the more northern B.C. terminals.

—The Canadian Press

