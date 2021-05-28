CN Rail to pay $100,000 for violations along the Skeena River

CN Rail pleaded guilty to a $100,000 sentence in the Prince Rupert Court on May 27, for violations under the Integrated Pest Management Act. (Photo: Conservation Officer Service Facebook)

CN Rail has been sentenced to a penalty of $100, 000 after pleading guilty for failing to obtain the required authorization to apply pesticide to its train track between Prince Rupert and Terrace, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) stated, on May 28.

“The company pleaded guilty in Prince Rupert court on Thursday to using a pesticide without a required Pest Management Plan in place, which is a violation of the Integrated Pest Management Act,” the COS issued in a release on its social media page.

More than 150 kms of rail track running along the Skeena River flood plain was damaged by a CN Rail contractor spraying pesticide in August 2017.

“A joint investigation between the Conservation Officer Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada was launched after ECCC officers travelling along Highway 16 noticed a spray truck on the CN Rail tracks discharging a mist from the front and rear spray booms of the vehicle,” COS stated.

The application of pesticides by any party in B.C. may be subject to inspection compliance. CN Rail is mandated to adhere to the IMPA and must have a Pesticide use Notice Confirmation as well as the associated Pest Management Plan. This process requires public consultation and First Nations engagement.

The majority of the fine will benefit the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation for fish, wildlife, and habitat restoration in the Skeena region in the amount of $95,000.

K-J Millar | Journalist