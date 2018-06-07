CN announced $340 million in upgrades to rail infrastructure is coming to B.C. in 2018. (File photo)

CN Rail to invest $340M in B.C. in 2018

Upgrades to track infrastructure planned between Prince Rupert and Jasper

As CN Rail plans to invest $3.4 billion in the company’s 2018 capital program, B.C. is getting a $340 million chunk of the investments.

Between Prince Rupert and Jasper, those upgrades include four new train passing sidings and the extension of three existing passing sidings. Throughout the province, more than 335,000 new railroad ties will be installed.

READ MORE: Port Edward and CN to talk about double tracks

On June 6, the rail company announced the anticipated amount of upgrades to B.C. tracks and infrastructure.

“We are investing for the long haul with these projects to boost capacity and network resiliency to meet growing traffic on our corridors to and from the West Coast and across B.C.,” vice-president of CN’s Western Region, Doug Ryhorchuk said in a press release.

This announcement comes a month after CN said it will buy 1,000 new generation high-cube grain hopper cars in the next two years. The cars will join the 350 box cars and 350 lumber cars CN will also add to its equipment this year.

READ MORE: CN Rail volumes increasing after poor first quarter


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
