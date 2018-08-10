The provincial government is facing cost pressures in designing a planned overpass of CN rail tracks at a level crossing on Hwy16 west of Terrace. (File photo)

CN level crossing overpass project likely over budget

Province cites complexity of construction plan for rail crosing between Prince Rupert and Terrace

A project to build an overpass over the CN level crossing on Highway 16, 50km west of Terrace, first announced in 2015, is likely to cost more than first anticipated with a construction start not scheduled until next year.

It had a $37 million price tag — $17.5 million from the federal government with the remaining $19.5 million coming from the province — when announced in July 2015 during the run up to the federal election of that year but has missed several earlier planned construction start dates.

“This has been a complex project from its inception, with design work, environmental reviews, and stakeholder consultations requiring significant time and effort from the project team,” a statement from the provincial infrastructure and highways ministry now indicates.

“At this time, the budget is still in review and the project team is actively working through the assessment.​”

While the federal money remains committed, this is a provincial government project and it is now assessing cost pressures.

“Federal funding of $17.5 million has been committed to this project and the project team is currently reviewing the budget. The province considers all options, including changes in project scope, when reviewing budget pressures,” the ministry added.

READ MORE: Mile 28 level crossing and Highway 16 improvements

The ministry cited grading and rock blasting needed for new approaches to the overpass and the structural design of the overpass itself as factors making the project a complex one.

“Stakeholder consultations have been ongoing with CN Rail, regional districts, First Nations, and the Ministry of Environment,” the ministry continued.

“Discussions have focused on ensuring the project does not have a negative impact on the fish habitat in the Skeena River and surrounding riverside vegetation, or the mountain goat habitat and other wildlife in the area. Since work will be taking place above an active railway, careful coordination with CN Rail is required to determine work windows and blasting operations.”

The level crossing, which features a twisty ‘s’ curve for traffic crossing over CN’s tracks, is the last of its kind along Hwy16 within B.C. and replacing it with an overpass was touted as a safety measure and in recognition of the growing volume of rail traffic to and from Prince Rupert’s port operations.

The initial design of the project calls for two new kilometres of Hwy16 in addition to the overpass itself.

CN is making no financial contribution to the project.

RELATED: Highway 16’s Car Wash Rock addressed by NCRD


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Just Posted

CN level crossing overpass project likely over budget

Province cites complexity of construction plan for rail crosing between Prince Rupert and Terrace

North Coast theatre festival udderly fantastic

Udderfest 2018 is underway at the Tom Rooney Playhouse in Prince Rupert from Aug. 8-12

Government plans to sell Ridley Terminals this fall

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from the federally-owned coal terminal in Prince Rupert

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

WestJet announces direct flights between Terrace, Calgary

Direct connections will start twice a week in early September

This Week Podcast — Episode 97

Meet the first political candidate for the 2018 municipal elections in Prince Rupert

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Most Read