CN construction in Port Edward off track

Construction on CN’s siding project in Port Edwward is behind schedule.
Mayor Knut Bjnordal was informed by contractors that they were behind schedule but gave no reason for the delay.
When asked, CN Rail did not give a definite timeline of when the project would be complete or how many weeks they have been set back.
“The siding project in Port Edward is still underway and we expect a majority of the work to be complete by year-end. Once complete, the new siding will improve fluidity to the Port of Prince Rupert and throughout the region,” Alexandre Boulé, CN’s spokesperson, said.
Bjnordal did note that contractors will remove the large piles of muskeg by the boat launch before work is complete on the passing track.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter