CN Rail has confirmed the death of an employee on June 15, in Port Edward.

“Yesterday, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee in Port Edward, BC,” the rail company said in an emailed statement, received by the The Northern View.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times.”

