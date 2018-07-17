Contributed photo Award winning Nisga’a/Tahltan artist Jamie Nole was offered enrollment after completing her second year at the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art in Terrace.

CMTN First Nations Fine Arts program offers new advanced diploma

The 10-month program will focus on enhancing jewellery, sculpture and marketing skills

Coast Mountain College (CMTN) is now offering a three-year advanced diploma for students in the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art in Terrace.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Indigenous artists to continue growing their skill sets in jewellery making and carving while learning more about the business side of marketing their work,” said Stan Bevan, a Tahltan/Tlingit/Tsimshian carver and instructor. “We are really excited to see a third year offering in this unique program.”

The advanced course is a 10-month program offered to second-year graduates of the First Nations Fine Arts diploma. A combination of business courses, jewellery and sculpture making lessons are taught with a mentoring approach to encourage Indigenous artists to continue pursuing a career in the arts.

Jamie Nole, an award-winning Nisga’a/Tahltan student, said she was looking for opportunities to hone her skills in jewellery making after completing the first and second-year program at Freda Diesing.

“Being able to continue learning under world-class artists in a studio that feels like home is amazing,” she said.

Students taking the advanced diploma course participate in field trips and public art exhibits to build on their skills of displaying, promoting and selling their own creative work. They begin by creating three projects in silver, such as rings, pendants and bracelets. Then with sculpture, students will get to create a project of their own design, which may include frontlets, rattles, clan hats, small totems or other creations.

Registration for the first and second-year programs at CMTN Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast art is still open for the fall semester, and prospective students should contact Stan Bevan at sbevan@coastmountaincollege.ca.

 


