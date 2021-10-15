Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Closing submissions in B.C. money laundering inquiry include call to work together

Commission concluded testimony last month, hearing from about 200 witnesses

Lawyers for the British Columbia and federal governments say the way forward in the fight against money laundering is continued collaboration between governments, law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies.

B.C. government lawyer Jacqueline Hughes told the commission the provincial gaming regulator and Crown-owned B.C. Lottery Corporation held differing views about illegal cash at casinos for years, but since then their working relationship has improved.

Federal government lawyer BJ Wray says the inquiry has raised public awareness about the threats posed by money laundering.

Three days of closing submissions at the inquiry into money laundering started today ahead of a final report and recommendations that are due in December.

The provincial government appointed B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in 2019 to lead the inquiry after several reports said the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash linked to organized crime affected the province’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The commission concluded testimony last month, hearing from about 200 witnesses including former premier Christy Clark, cabinet ministers, police officers, gaming officials, financial crime experts and academics.

The commission heard testimony that investigators had raised concerns more than a decade ago with gaming and government officials about increasing amounts of suspicious cash at Vancouver-area casinos.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos

money laundering

Previous story
Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths
Next story
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22

Just Posted

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battles the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Shooting for nothing but net with All Native Basketball Tournament return

New city manager hired in Prince Rupert

Joanne Ritchie holds the hand-made quilt created by Jenny McLean in front of an oil painting by Alana Rice, the second-place prize, on Oct. 14. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert hospice society resumes support groups

Former Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer. (Coast Mountain College Photo) Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman, flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer, has resigned, sparking a search for a replacement. (Coast Mountain College Photo)
Search starts for new Coast Mountain College president