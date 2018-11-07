Conservative MP Tony Clement is resigning from some of his duties after sending sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he claims targeted him for the purposes of financial extortion.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Tony Clement remains a member of the caucus despite his admission he sent sexually explicit photos and a video to someone online.

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

The well-known, long-time MP and former leadership candidate has resigned as justice critic and from all his committees including the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians that had given him top security clearance.

Related: Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Related: Albas gets new job in Tory shadow cabinet

Scheer says the RCMP and security connected to the privy council office are investigating to see if national security was compromised or if Clement was targeted because of that role.

Scheer says there is a code of conduct in place for his MPs but that he doesn’t think you should have to have a code to know not to send explicit photos to someone you don’t know online.

Scheer says he is taking Clement at his word that he sent the photos to someone he thought had consented but said the behaviour is still extremely upsetting and unbecoming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse
Next story
B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

Just Posted

Harley Riders donate $10,000 to Salvation Army in Prince Rupert

North Coast biker club makes contribution for toys at Christmas

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to receive 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

Sale of RTI coal terminal expected to be completed by summer 2019

Prince Rupert port and DP World faces 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Indigenous athletes honoured at Premier Awards

Regional awards were handed out to youths from Lax Kw’alaams, Haida and Nisga’a nations

Ombudsperson kept busy during Northwest tour

BC’s Ombudsperson was kept “quite busy” during a tour of Northwest communities… Continue reading

VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

Most Read