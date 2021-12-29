CityWest experienced service outage around 10 a.m. on Dec 19, before restoring service shortly afterward, Chris Armstrong, CityWest vice president, said. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

CityWest service disruptions in Prince Rupert restored

Customers may still see intermitted outages throughout the day

CityWest customers in Prince Rupert experienced landline and cellphone service outages on the morning of Dec. 29.

At the start of the business day, phone calls dropped and text messages could not be sent.

Shortly after 10 a.m. CityWest restored service, Chris Armstrong, vice president, told The Northern View.

“We are seeing normal [service] levels right now, although customers may be seeing intermitted outages throughout the day,” he said.

Armstrong said he believes the communications company has isolated the issue to a location in Vanderhoof and have sent technicians out to mitigate any potential problems in the future.

The cause of the outage and the total amount of customers affected is yet to be determined.

For up-to-date information on CityWest outages, visit their maintenance page online.

