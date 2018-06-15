CityWest school project earns an innovation award from B.C.

CityWest was awarded for their Next Generation Network in School District 52. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

CityWest got an A+ from the B.C. government for their Next Generation Network project in School District 52.

“We connected all of the schools in School District 52, with the exception of Hartley Bay. Basically, it was an upgrade of the existing system,” Donovan Dias, CityWest’s vice president of sales and project management, said.

The province of B.C. gave the company a Premier’s Innovation and Excellence Award for the project.

Completed in 2016, the partnership with the Ministry of Education helped create better collaboration between schools, and made the school’s internet connection much faster. Larger internet pipes eliminated bandwidth restrictions and congestion throughout the schools.

“Imagine a central repository for a wealth of information, whether it’s class planning, lesson plans. The teachers or the individual schools will be able to directly access that database,” he said, adding student histories would be easier to find.

“We are ecstatic about (the award). This was a large project that was undertaken across the province, and CityWest and the Prince Rupert school district was one part of that. To be able to participate and being recognized for it was humbling.”

Andrew Samoil, the director of Instruction and Educational Innovation at School District 52 said in a press release, “We are experiencing tremendous growth in digital learning resources that help make our classrooms engaging and exciting. CityWest plays a pivotal part in ensuring students have dependable access to these resources.”

While the schools and students have already been using the new network, CityWest also made it compatible for future upgrades.

