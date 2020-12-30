CityWest pays City of Prince Rupert $700,000

Distribution payment to City of Prince Rupert has increased $100,000 over last year

CityWest has paid $700,000 to the City of Prince Rupert, its only shareholder, in an annual distribution payment, the communications company announced on Dec. 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The City of Prince Rupert is up $700,000 with a recent distribution payment from CityWest. The annual payment saw an increase of $100,000 over the previous year, CityWest said in a statement on Dec. 29.

As the only shareholder in the communications company, the City of Prince Rupert has received more than $8.8 million in dividends and distribution payments, as well as over $2.1 million in local taxes and levies since the incorporation of CityWest in 2005.

“Our team has worked hard in these extraordinary times to bring an excellent experience to our customers,” Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest said. “It is because of their efforts that CityWest continues to do well financially, which has enabled us to provide this distribution payment to our shareholder.”

Over the past year, CityWest has expanded in Northern B.C., by adding more customers in the Bulkley Valley. It also purchased Evolve Communications, a wireless internet service provider based in Vanderhoof. From this acquisition, new products and services will be added to the company’s portfolio in rural and underserved areas.

The communications company plans to continue its 2021 expansion into the Vanderhoof and Kitwanga markets.

Like many companies over the past year, the statement said, CityWest has altered its operations to ensure the safety of its staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has put a lot of stress on everyone, and I’m personally proud about how well our staff and our customers have adapted to these quickly-changing circumstances,” Woloszyn said.

“We are grateful for CityWest staff and leadership for navigating the challenges that have been thrown at all of us in 2020,” Bob Long, chair of the board for CityWest said. “They continue to gather strength as a regional communications company, servicing communities as far as the Bulkley Valley and employing over 80 people throughout our region.”

“As a homegrown Prince Rupert company, we think that’s something we can all be proud of,” Long said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

