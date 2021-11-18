CityWest expands down the coast

CityWest and the Gitga’at First Nation announced a new company under partnership named, CityWest Gitga’at Communications Corp. which will manage part of the connected coast project to Hartley Bay and Kitimat. (File Photo)

Prince Rupert-owned CityWest has formed a new company in partnership with the Gitga’at Development Corporation, on behalf of their shareholder Gitga’at First Nation, the group announced on Nov. 15.

CityWest Gitga’at Communications Corp. has been formed to manage a leg of the Connected Coast project between Hartley Bay and Kitimat. The project will improve internet capabilities for the Nation along the north coast of B.C.

“B.C. has many coastal communities such as Hartley Bay that can only be accessed by boat or seaplane. Having a reliable, high-speed internet connection can make all the difference for people when working remotely, attending school or when connecting with family,” Jennifer Rice, MLA for the North Coast, said. “I’m excited for the transformational opportunities this new partnership brings.”

Community members will have access to a state-of-the-art fibre-to-the-home network, bringing them advanced internet, TV and phone services. The new company will also provide last-mile services to the community of Hartley Bay.

“The Connected Coast project will bring tremendous opportunities for our membership. Through this partnership, and the long-term nature of the relationship, we will see both revenues and opportunities which will directly benefit Gitga’at First Nation and its members,” Paul Paterson, CEO of Gitga’at Management, said.

As part of the partnership structure, the new company will also reinvest a portion of its profits into Gitga’at communities; in other words, community members will own their destiny when it comes to their connectivity needs, a press release stated.

The remote community of Hartley Bay will be connected to the world through the Connected Coast network, an undersea cable project that will bring backbone bandwidth to 139 rural and remote coastal communities along the B.C. coast and around Vancouver Island. The Connected Coast project, funded by the federal and provincial governments, is co-managed by CityWest and the Strathcona Regional District, the media statement read.

“We see this partnership as just the beginning of a strong relationship with the Gitga’at Nation, a group that we hold in the highest regard,” Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest, said. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiastic approach to business opportunities fit perfectly with the vision and values of our company, and we’re excited about the many new adventures we’ll have with our new partners.”

The Connected Coast project will start deploying subsea fibre within the coming weeks. Further construction updates will be released as the project commences.

K-J Millar | Journalist