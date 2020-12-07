CityWest expands business portfolio

CityWest announced on Dec.7 it is expanding its business footprint with the acquisition and purchase of Evolve, a Vanderhoof wireless service provider. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Home based Prince Rupert CityWest is growing again. Expanding it’s portfolio of umbrellaed business interests the communication corporation announced on Dec. 7 the acquisition of Evolve Communications, a Vanderhoof based wireless internet service provider.

“As you know we are expanding into Vanderhoof … we heard about this company and their business model fit perfectly with what we want to do which is to provide excellent customer service to underserved and rural areas,” Chris Armstrong director of marketing told The Northern View.

“The main benefit to Prince Rupert is it shows how serious CityWest is to expanding it’s foot print,” he said.

The purchase will expand CityWest coverage areas to include the towns of Vanderhoof and Fort St. James, as well as their surrounding rural areas.

Evolve Communications was incorporated in 2012 by Ryan Ray, an entrepreneur who grew up in Vanderhoof. Ray will join the CityWest senior management team as director of wireless services, with Evolve Communications running as a subsidiary of the CityWest parent company.

“The ownership has changed, but the same principals of excellence in customer service will continue,” Ray said. “Our customers will see great improvements in their services, thanks to this deal with CityWest.”

“The team at Evolve has the same attitude towards providing customers with the best possible experience at all times and they bring amazing synergies to our business platform,” Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest said.

CityWest was founded in 1911 with the City of Prince Rupert purchasing it shortly after. In 2005 it became it’s own corporation with the City of Prince Rupert being the sole shareholder.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on