CityWest crew installing high speed fibre internet in Smithers in 2015. (Chris Gareau photo)

Update: CityWest’s phone outage issue resolved

Customers were without phone service due to an outage that began on Thursday morning

Update: CityWest’s phone outage issue has been resolved after it began at 2 a.m. on Thursday (Jan.13) morning.

“The outage came about due to some routine maintenance we were performing on our network,” said CityWest spokesperson Chris Armstrong, adding, “Our technicians were hard at work for most of the day to first identify the issue, and then resolve it.”

Customers who are still experiencing any problems can contact CityWest at 1-800-442-8664

Original story:

CityWest customers across northwest B.C. are left without phone services due to an unplanned outage.

The disruption, which was reported to have started in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan. 13) has affected customers across all communities.

As of 3 p.m., the company had not yet put up an estimated time for the restoration of its phone service.

“We are aware of an issue affecting phone customers in all of our communities. Our team is investigating the issue,” CityWest said in a Facebook post at noon today.

