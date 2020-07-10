CityWest announces new CEO

A new chief executive officer will be heading up the regional telecommunications and cable television company CityWest for the Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, and Smithers areas starting August 17. The company’s board of directors issued the announcement on July 10 that Stefan Woloszyn will be the new CEO.

“Mr. Woloszyn comes to us with significant business experience in both Prince Rupert and across the BC coast. He was the CFO for the BC Pilotage Authority (a federal Crown Corporation) and has successfully developed relationships with senior governments, many private sector companies, the City and coastal First Nations,” the statement said.

“… His positive leadership approach, extensive business experience and familiarity with the North Coast, makes him a great choice,” Bob Long, Chair for the Board of Directors said.

“Mr. Woloszyn has facilitated new business development for multiple companies in the Northwest through his own private consulting practice. He was also previously a senior manager with the Quickload group in Prince Rupert, before working for the BC Pilotage Authority.

The announcement came after an extensive search for a new business leader following the departure of Chris Marett in March. In the meantime, Tina Lussier has been the interim CEO at the helm.

“Mr. Woloszyn is an enthusiastic individual with leadership capacities to lead CityWest into a successful future. Please welcome him back to our community!” Long said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

