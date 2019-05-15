Marilyn Wolfe, Scott Simpson, Devin Wall, Travis Wilson, Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth and Chris Armstrong. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

City West officially launches its storefront in Kitimat

The event also raised over $500 for the Humane Society

It was a win all round for Kitimat today as CityWest officially opened its storefront with a customer appreciation barbecue.

Kitimat Humane Society manager Maryann Ouellet and her team of volunteers were on hand to prepare and serve hamburgers and hot dogs to a hungry lunchtime crowd who lined up for their food and to make a donation.

The money donated, $540, all went directly to the Humane Society.

The storefront has been open since April, but City West decided to officially open it while giving something back to the community.

“It’s organizations like the Kitimat Humane Society that contribute to the health of communities like Kitimat, and we’re very happy to partner with them for our celebration,” said CityWest CEO Chris Marett.

CityWest customer service vice president Tina Lussier said the company saw economic conditions in Kitimat improving.

“We thought this would be a great time to re-open our storefront and provide the community with an improved customer experience,” said Lussier.

READ MORE: CityWest announces the decision to re-open its storefront

Over the last five years, CityWest has spent over $3 million in capital investments in Kitimat, which went towards upgrading its network.

The company has also invested more money into its community channel, which now has its own space adjacent to the main Kitimat CityWest office.

Community TV Manager Devin Wall said moving the channel to Kitimat would allow the channel to bring even better programming to the north.

“It’s been great having our headquarters in Kitimat and we’re as excited as the rest of the community to see what the future brings,” said Wall.

Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Typos? Email the editor!

 

Kitimat Humane Society manager Maryann Ouellet flipping burgers for a hungry crowd. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Previous story
Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash
Next story
Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Tax decrease for Port Edward residents

Residents paying less taxes than Prince Rupert, a new financial plan, and Seafest soccer tournament

Butze Rapids Trail closed for gravel maintenance

The North Coast trail is expected to reopen on May 15

NW-ACE Program celebrates its 10th cohort in Prince Rupert

Congratulations to the 13 graduating Aboriginal entrepreneurs from northwest B.C.

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read